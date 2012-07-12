Summer NAMM 2012: M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. MIDI controllers unveiled

Anyone who was wondering what would happen to M-Audio's controller keyboard line now that Avid has sold it didn't have to wait long to find out: it's just been expanded with the launch of the Axiom A.I.R. Series.

Billed as advanced MIDI controllers, these new Axiom-branded models support the HyperControl mapping technology and come in 61-, 49-, 25- and 32-note varieties (the last model has mini keys).

Each keyboard has slightly different specs, but rest assured that pads, knobs and faders are on the agenda. Each keyboard also ships with Ignite, a new music creation application that promises a different kind of interface and a way of making music in a more 'organic' fashion.

Find out more in the press release below; the Axiom A.I.R. keyboards will be available from October, though we don't yet know how much they'll cost.

M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. press release

M-Audio introduces the Axiom A.I.R. Series, a full line of advanced MIDI keyboard controllers, which includes the Axiom A.I.R. 61, Axiom A.I.R. 49, Axiom A.I.R. 25 and the Axiom A.I.R. Mini 32.

The Axiom A.I.R. series represents the latest evolution of best-in-class keyboard controllers from M-Audio. Featuring exclusive HyperControl™ automatic control mapping technology and groundbreaking Ignite music creation software, Axiom A.I.R. controllers provide an instant, fully immersive music creation experience. Everything, from their ultra-responsive keys and pads to their multi-color buttons and long-throw faders, has been crafted to provide an unobstructed evolution of musical ideas, from conception to expression.

"M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. takes an instrument-focused approach that makes it easier than ever before to create, capture, and share your best musical ideas. With better control mapping and integration with Ignite music creation software, we're providing total control over your music tools while removing many of the barriers that slow down your creative process," said Andrew Ramm, Director of Product Management for M-Audio and A.I.R. "This, combined with the products' stylish and ergonomic designs makes Axiom A.I.R. controllers both highly desirable and uniquely capable in the world of instrument controllers."

The Axiom A.I.R. Series' name is derived from both the market-leading M-Audio Axiom product line and from A.I.R. Music Technology, the German-based developers of acclaimed, industry-standard virtual instruments and audio processing tools. The Series' name signifies an unprecedented level of integration and virtual instrument control never before achieved in a line of MIDI controllers.

Each Axiom A.I.R. controller has its own unique characteristics, giving musicians a choice between four premium music creation solutions that are optimized for different creative preferences. The Axiom A.I.R. Mini 32 is made for powerful music creation on the move, with an ultra-mobile form factor, 32 velocity-sensitive mini keys, eight trigger pads and assignable low-profile knobs; the Axiom A.I.R. 25 is a hybrid keyboard/pad controller, giving beat makers and groove creators space-efficient yet comprehensive control with 16 backlit drum pads, illuminated knobs and synth-action keys; the Axiom A.I.R. 49 provides comprehensive control over any DAW for musicians of all types with an expanded layout of long-throw faders, illuminated buttons, backlit pads and 49 synth-action keys; and the Axiom A.I.R. 61 delivers all the same expanded features as the Axiom A.I.R. 49 but with 61 premium keys featuring TruTouch™ semi-weighted action for the keyboardist who demands a satisfying and responsive playing experience.

Each Axiom A.I.R. controller will come with Ignite, a new software with a revolutionary approach to music creation. Developed by A.I.R. Music Technology, Ignite is a discrete, standalone music ideation and creation software built from the ground up to spark creative ideas and enable musicians to build songs in an organic fashion. With Ignite, musicians are set free from the rigid and stale interfaces of the past. Ignite conforms to the user's creative process and represents a fresh way of thinking about music creation—a way that complements and energizes a musician's natural workflow. Ignite helps musicians unlock creative energy and construct songs in an instinctive and satisfying way.

The Axiom A.I.R. Series will be available from musical instrument retailers in mid-October of this year. M-Audio will unveil the Axiom A.I.R. Mini 32 at booth# 800 at the 2012 Summer NAMM show in Nashville, Tennessee from July 12-14.