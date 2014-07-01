Sugar Bytes releases Egoist "groove instrument" plugin

Egoist is the latest creative plugin from Sugar Bytes, and promises to "squeeze the groove out of any audio file".

There are several key elements to the software, starting with the Slicer. This arranges up to 16 slices of your loaded sample (thanks to the 16 available patterns, you can work with up to 16 at a time) and lets you tweak the likes of reverse, attack, decay, level and pitch parameters for each one.

Next up, there's a bassline synth and sequencer, while the internal beatbox has a simple sequencer, too. Further creative potential comes from the effect unit - this is based on processors from Sugar Bytes' Effectrix plugin - and your patterns can be stitched together using the song sequencer.

There are also Slice Keys, which let you play sequencer steps on your keyboard, complete with settings and effects.

Egoist is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats. It costs $99/€99, though there's also a demo version.