Steve Nieve's top 5 tips for keyboardists

For the past 37 years, as a member of The Attractions and now The Imposters, Steve Nieve has performed, arranged and brought to new heights the music of Elvis Costello. So what did the keyboard virtuoso and Rock Hall Of Famer choose to do on his just-wrapped mini-tour of the US? He performed the music of – you guessed it – Elvis Costello.

"I know, it might have struck some people as a little odd at first," Nieve says with a laugh. "The truth of the matter is, it was quite fresh, really. I purposely chose to do some songs that I wasn’t a part of when they were put out. I took some selections from The Juliet Letters, Spike and Mighty Like A Rose. That gave me some good challenges. It was interesting going through the string quartet music and transposing that to the piano."

To prepare for the tour, which featured singer Tall Ulysse as a special guest (Ulysse is a part of the Steve Nieve Band, along with guitarist Francois Poggio), Nieve looked through old Attractions and Imposters setlists for deep cuts and obscure gems. "I found some new ways to perform some of the numbers," he says. "I rearranged everything, even changing the keys for certain tunes. Because I was no longer restricted to the tonality of one singer, I’ve discovered a few new things in the songs by playing them in different keys. The whole thing was a lot of fun."

When Nieve, who studied at the Royal College of Music, joined The Attractions in 1977, his considerable musical pedigree was in stark contrast to that of the self-taught Costello. "In a funny and dramatic way, our differences and talents were perfect for each other," Nieve observes. “I was a schooled player but a very bad student, whereas Elvis was a self-taught musician but a very good student. I just wanted to get away from the Royal College Of Music and be a keyboard player in a rock band, which turned out to be a different kind of training."

And Nieve's musical expertise eventually rubbed off on his bandleader: “After I made all the arrangements on Imperial Bedroom, Elvis went somewhere to learn how to write music down on paper. He studied with a professor and worked quite hard at it. Now he’s able to write his own arrangements. He's really quite amazing."

In addition to future work with Elvis and The Imposters as well as the Steve Nieve Band, Nieve is planning a series of albums in which he pays tribute to some of his musical heroes. “Steve Nieve Plays Brian Eno – I’d love to do that next. And Nina Simone is a pianist I adore, so I’m working on that. I’m also interested in writing some film scores, so I’m looking into that. I like working with a wide variety of music. Being complacent just definitely isn't in my nature."

On the following pages, Nieve offers his top five tips for keyboardists. "Whatever your level of playing ability, whether you're accomplished or just starting out, there are a few things that I've picked up along the way that might help. I know they've increased my musical vocabulary and fed my interest a great deal."