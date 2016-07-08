StereoDelta plugin promises spatial control using a single knob

Matthew Lane already had the DrMS spatial processor on his plugin roster, and now he's released StereoDelta, a simpler, one-knob version.

Said to control several parameters of the algorithm that powers DrMS at once, StereoDelta is designed to let you go from true mono to three dimensional width using a single control. The promise is that not only does the soundstage become wider, but also "deeper, more open and more real".

You can find out more and download a demo of StereoDelta on the Matthew Lane website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and costs €71.