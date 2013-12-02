Steinberg unveils Cubase 7.5 update

Steinberg has taken the wraps off Cubase 7.5, which it's calling a "significant update", and "one of the most beneficial Cubase releases since Cubase SX 1".
One of the headline new features is TrackVersions, which enables you to create, rename and manage multiple versions of multiple tracks and then flip between them. Also new is Track visibility; you can now choose which tracks you want to be displayed in the Project window (useful if you're working on a massive project).
If you're looking for new content you'll find HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, new construction kits and LoopMash FX, while REVelation is an algorithmic reverb and Magento 2 is on hand to add warmth.
Cubase 7.5 also brings VST Connect SE 2, which adds MIDI data transmission to this remote recording plugin (this feature isn't available in Cubase Artist 7.5).
You can find out more about Cubase 7.5 in the video above, while a feature list is below. Updates are available for both Cubase 7 and Cubase Artist 7 from 4 December from the Steinberg Online Shop, with each being priced at €49.99.
Steinberg Cubase 7.5 new features
- TrackVersions: Playlists for creating, renaming and managing parallel variations of tracks
- Track visibility: Shows only the tracks you want to see in the Project window
- Instrument (t)rack 2.0: Supports multi-outputs and multi-inputs, and merges instrument tracks with the Instrument Rack
- HALion Sonic SE 2: Giving you tons of fresh new sounds plus a totally new synth
- Groove Agent SE 4: With over 120 drum kits and smart user interface for creating beats and hits in no time
- New construction kits: Adding flavor to your productions and giving you new song ideas
- LoopMash FX: For real-time modern-style breaks, tape-stops, stutters and more
- REVelation: Super-smooth and silky-sounding algorithmic reverb that brings back the memories of those old fancy hardware units
- Magneto 2: Adding warmth to your tracks
- VST Connect SE 2 (available in Cubase 7.5 only): Unique remote recording plug-in now with MIDI data transmission
- Transient navigation: Tab to transients on audio events in the Project window thanks to the new instant hitpoint navigation