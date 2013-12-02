Steinberg unveils Cubase 7.5 update

Steinberg has taken the wraps off Cubase 7.5, which it's calling a "significant update", and "one of the most beneficial Cubase releases since Cubase SX 1".

One of the headline new features is TrackVersions, which enables you to create, rename and manage multiple versions of multiple tracks and then flip between them. Also new is Track visibility; you can now choose which tracks you want to be displayed in the Project window (useful if you're working on a massive project).

If you're looking for new content you'll find HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, new construction kits and LoopMash FX, while REVelation is an algorithmic reverb and Magento 2 is on hand to add warmth.

Cubase 7.5 also brings VST Connect SE 2, which adds MIDI data transmission to this remote recording plugin (this feature isn't available in Cubase Artist 7.5).

You can find out more about Cubase 7.5 in the video above, while a feature list is below. Updates are available for both Cubase 7 and Cubase Artist 7 from 4 December from the Steinberg Online Shop, with each being priced at €49.99.

Steinberg Cubase 7.5 new features