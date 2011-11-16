Steinberg HALion 4.5 released

We waited for what seemed like years for HALion 4 (actually, it was years) but, just months after the release of this major update to Steinberg's software sampler, version 4.5 has been released.

This offers advanced multi-core support, new timestretching and pitch-shifting functionality, a sample import browser and multi-oscillators. It's a free update for existing users; the price of the full version of HALion remains at £295. The official press release is below, and you can find out more on the Steinberg website.

Steinberg HALion 4.5 press release

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today released HALion 4.5, the latest update to Steinberg's acclaimed VST sampler and sound creation system, now featuring advanced multi-core support, time-stretching and pitch-shifting functionality, a sample import browser and multi-oscillators.

The fourth incarnation of HALion 4 boasts a top sampling and mixing engine together with a virtual analog synthesizer plus countless other features in 32-bit and native 64-bit versions for Windows 7 and Mac OS X 10.6 and 10.7.

"At Steinberg, we put the customer first," said Frank Simmerlein, Steinberg's marketing director. "Showing the loyal HALion users our appreciation is paramount in this case. We've therefore added the functionality requested by our users to the overwhelming feature set in HALion 4 — and this within a very short time frame."

The newly introduced advanced multiprocessor support provides enhanced performance on latest multi-core computer systems. Owing to the 4.5 update, users can now specify the number of CPUs addressed by HALion.

Audio Warp features time-stretching and pitch-shifting tools for sophisticated audio manipulation in two modes: solo mode offers edits the level of formant shifting, grain size and the threshold of transition detection, ideal for monophonic instruments and vocals, while music mode ensures flawless results for intricate audio editing.

The new import browser offers convenient access to VST Sound and sample libraries, allowing users to manage and listen to samples right off the bat.

The additional multi-oscillator mode in HALion 4.5 provides up to eight oscillators for simultaneous use, creating new enriching synthesizer layers that go beyond the paradigm of sound design.

Enhancements in version 4.5 are simultaneous multi-editing of MIDI modules and a refined sound editor for improved usability.

Availability and pricing

The update to HALion 4.5 is available free of charge from the Steinberg website.

HALion 4 can be purchased through the Steinberg Online Shop and from authorized Steinberg resellers for EUR 349, including 19% German VAT, and GBP 295, including 20% British VAT.

New HALion 4.5 features at a glance