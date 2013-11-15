Steinberg delivers remote recording solution with VST Connect Pro

Steinberg has this week released VST Connect Pro, a software package that enables remote multitrack recording of audio and MIDI in premium sound quality.

Compatible with Cubase 7, VST Connect Pro establishes a peer-to-peer connection between collaborating musicians, using its free client-side application VST Connect Performer. This enables long-distance, synchronised music-making between collaborators.

Said Steinberg: "VST Connect Pro makes distance irrelevant to studio recording and production workflows.Record audio and MIDI via peer-to-peer connections in pro quality and connect directly with other musicians and producers via live video stream.

"VST Connect has the power to revolutionise the way musicians and producers interact over the Internet."

The key features of VST Connect Pro are as follows:

Collaborate with other musicians and producers around the world

Peer-to-peer solution with sample accurate sync

MIDI support for sending and receiving MIDI data to your recording counterpart

Encrypted transfer for secure exchange of important audio material

Multi-channel support for remote recording of up to 16 channels

Up to 192 kHz audio support with downstream transfer of large-scale uncompressed audio files

Cue mix section for optimal recording environment

LAN support for connections in your local network

VST 3 support for recording VST instruments via peer-to-peer connection

Free download client-side application with full remote control of session settings by the session administrator

The company also announced Studio Pass, a complimentary app for VST Connect Pro for iOS. Studio Pass allows clients to send mixes to mobile devices, incorporating video communication for instant feedback.

VST Connect Pro is retailing now at a recommended price of €199 (approximately £166), while Studio Pass is currently awaiting release. For more information, visit Steinberg.