SSL hails the second coming of its Nucleus DAW controller and audio interface

Solid State Logic has announced a new version of its highly acclaimed Nucleus DAW controller and audio interface, the Nucleus².
Aside from the obvious difference in finish, the Nucleus² also features a brand new 2+2 Dante audio card, completely replacing the audio interface from the previous version.
Nucleus² is a compact, portable desktop unit that SSL hopes can create a "comfortable, efficient, hands-on operating environment for DAW-based music and film/TV post production."
The controller offers up switching between three DAWs with the press of a single button, plus two banks of eight channel controls and centre section controls.
The aim is to provide everything you need to record and monitor audio and to control your DAW quickly and efficiently without resorting to your mouse.
Nucleus² will be shipping in November 2016 for £3399 + VAT. More information can be found on the Solid State Logic website.
SSL Nucleus² key features
- Ethernet connected DAW Controller for professional project studios
- Compatible with ProTools, Logic, Cubase/Nuendo and all major DAW applications
- Switch between 3 connected DAW's with a single button press
- Two banks of 8 channel controls plus centre section controls
- Touch sensitive 100mm motorised faders
- Digital Scribble Strips with assignable V-Pots and soft keys
- Completely user customisable DAW & Key Command mapping
- Remote Logictivity Browser for effortless configuration
- SD card for non volatile project storage
- Large heavy duty transport buttons and high quality jog/shuttle wheel
- Excellent visual feedback via self illuminating buttons, LED's and DAW Level Metering
- Benchmark SuperAnalogue quality output to 2 stereo sets of +4dBu monitor outputs
- High quality Dante audio interface (44.1kHz - 96kHz, 24 Bit) over ethernet
- Two Combi XLR mic/line/instrument level inputs to audio interface and monitor outputs
- Digital S/PDIF I/O to the AD/DA of the audio interface
- Zero latency Rec monitoring with wet/dry control to balance input and DAW playback
- SSL SuperAnalogue Mic Pre's, identical to those used on SSL Duality and AWS consoles
- Mic inputs have 80Hz High Pass Filters, Phase Reverse and Phantom Power
- Insert send/return connections switched between inputs and DAW playback for mixdown
- Additional "external" SuperAnalogueTM input monitor path for another audio interface
- Talkback input path with switchable -20dB monitor DIM and adjustable gain. Can be switched to feed input 2 of the Dante soundcard for remote comms over the network
- Two headphone outputs and one iJack monitor input
- Standard 1/4" Jack footswitch connection
- Three USB sockets for use as a 3 port USB hub
- Dual Ethernet ports for incorporating additional Dante devices into your studio