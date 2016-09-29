SSL hails the second coming of its Nucleus DAW controller and audio interface

Solid State Logic has announced a new version of its highly acclaimed Nucleus DAW controller and audio interface, the Nucleus².

Aside from the obvious difference in finish, the Nucleus² also features a brand new 2+2 Dante audio card, completely replacing the audio interface from the previous version.

Nucleus² is a compact, portable desktop unit that SSL hopes can create a "comfortable, efficient, hands-on operating environment for DAW-based music and film/TV post production."

The controller offers up switching between three DAWs with the press of a single button, plus two banks of eight channel controls and centre section controls.

The aim is to provide everything you need to record and monitor audio and to control your DAW quickly and efficiently without resorting to your mouse.

Nucleus² will be shipping in November 2016 for £3399 + VAT. More information can be found on the Solid State Logic website.

SSL Nucleus² key features

Ethernet connected DAW Controller for professional project studios

Compatible with ProTools, Logic, Cubase/Nuendo and all major DAW applications

Switch between 3 connected DAW's with a single button press

Two banks of 8 channel controls plus centre section controls

Touch sensitive 100mm motorised faders

Digital Scribble Strips with assignable V-Pots and soft keys

Completely user customisable DAW & Key Command mapping

Remote Logictivity Browser for effortless configuration

SD card for non volatile project storage

Large heavy duty transport buttons and high quality jog/shuttle wheel

Excellent visual feedback via self illuminating buttons, LED's and DAW Level Metering

Benchmark SuperAnalogue quality output to 2 stereo sets of +4dBu monitor outputs

High quality Dante audio interface (44.1kHz - 96kHz, 24 Bit) over ethernet

Two Combi XLR mic/line/instrument level inputs to audio interface and monitor outputs

Digital S/PDIF I/O to the AD/DA of the audio interface