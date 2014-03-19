SoundToys releases free Little PrimalTap delay plugin

Inspired by Lexicon's Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, Little PrimalTap is a new free delay plugin from SoundToys. It may have a simple control set, but it promises to let you "unleash your creative urges to echo, loop, warp, distort, mangle, or create cacophonous cascades of otherworldly sounds."

Discussing LittlePrimal Tap. SoundToys says: "The Prime Time was used by a wide variety of artists back in the '80s (that was its prime, heh) for rich guitar delay, chorus, flange and such, and it did a great job with those things. But the really unique character of its sound came from one of its limitations.

"In an attempt to get more out of the technology (and probably stay under budget) it had a feature called Multiply that halved the sample rate each time the delay was doubled. Sound weird? It does indeed. And it's just the kind of weird that we love."

Fittingly, Little PrimalTap has a Multiply knob, and also Adjust, Feedback and Input drive controls. You can find out more on the SoundToys website and in the video above.

To download the plugin - it's available for Mac and PC in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS/AudioSuite formats - you'll need SoundToys and iLok accounts (though not an iLok dongle) and a redeem code, which can be obtained from various places online. Again, you can find more details on the SoundToys website.