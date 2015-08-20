Sirius plugin synth crosses a Minimoog with a Korg MS2000

You cannot be Sirius. Or maybe you can.

Sirius is a new virtual analogue plugin synth from SuperWave that promises a "warm and fat" sound and a Moog-style filter.

This uses much of the same technology as SuperWave's previous synth, Tarkus, but the 4-pole 24dB filter is new. The company says that Sirius can be thought of as a Minimoog that borrows the Korg MS2000 synth's block diagram for its sound structure: it offers four 16-step sequencers, an arpeggiator, and a multi-effects unit that includes chorus, phaser, delay, distortion and EQ.

The similarities with the MS2000 continue to the extent that, if you own one, you can use its controls to edit most of Sirius's common control parameters. That might explain why the interface has a decidedly 'early noughties' look about it.

You can find out more, grab a download or buy Sirius for £15 on the SuperWave website. It's available for PC in the VST format.