Roland System-1 gets new waveforms in version 1.2 update

To coincide with the announcement of System-1 being made available as a plugin, Roland has also announced a version 1.2 update for the System-1 hardware.

The new features include a memory function. This gives you have access to eight banks, allowing you to store a total of 64 patches. The pitch wheel has also been enhanced to allow a greater bend range, and is user-adjustable. But possibly the most notable update is the addition of six new waveforms:

Noise Saw: A sawtooth wave with movement similar to an analogue circuit

Logic Operation: A waveform that uses a logic circuit to combine multiple waveforms

FM: A frequency-modulated waveform

FM+Sync: Syncs a frequency-modulated waveform to the OSC pitch to produce a scale

Vowel: A waveform similar to human voice

Cowbell: A metallic one-shot sound

System-1 and System-1m owners can download the update now on the Roland website.