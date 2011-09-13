Roland and Red Bull unveil live session project

PRESS RELEASE: Roland and Boss have joined forces with Red Bull to create the Roland Red Bull Sessions. For this groundbreaking project, we've kitted out a studio with the latest Roland and Boss gear and - in association with Red Bull - we're inviting the freshest, most exciting acts to perform for us.

Each show is recorded and the videos will be posted here http://www.youtube.com/rolandukltd building an incredible video archive of live performances from some of the most buzz-worthy artists in the world.

The first session was recorded last week with UK hip hop sensation Wretch 32, who treated us to a live version of his number one single Don't Go. The video will be available to watch on 11 September - and gives a flavour of what these sessions are all about - real talent and real live music.

Over the next few months we've got sessions lined up with Seasick Steve, Mumford & Sons, and Mercury Award nominee Anna Calvi - so there's plenty to forward to.

The studio is kitted out with everything top artists need to get polished sound, including the Juno Gi synth, Fantom G8 Workstation, SH-201 Synth, TD-9K V-Drums Kit and Boss ME-20B multi-effects pedal. Look out for all this and more being used to by our roster of stars over the coming months.

