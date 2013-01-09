Rode iXY iPhone/iPad mic announced

Rode's iXY is being billed as the "ultimate recording microphone for iPhone or iPad"

Rode has become the latest company to release an iOS-specific microphone in the shape of the iXY. This is capable of up to 24-bit/96kHz quality recording.

The iXY features a pair of 1/2-inch cardioid condenser capsules that are fixed in 90 degree 'near coincident' alignment, which Rode says enables "immersive and true-to-life stereo recordings, captured in incredibly high detail".

Also being released is the Rode Rec app, which is designed to be used in conjunction with the new mic. Available for £3.99 this enables you to adjust input levels and the high-pass filter. A free version - Rode Rec LE - is also available.

The Rode iXY will ship this month, though the price has yet to be confirmed. Find out more below.

Rode iXY press release

Australian-based audio company RØDE Microphones has announced the iXY, a stereo microphone for iPhone and iPad with 30-pin connector that allows high quality recording at sampling rates up to 24-bit/96kHz, the only microphone on the market to do so. Appearing at the International CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas for the first time, the company has unveiled the innovative device to an expected audience of over 150,000 visitors.

At the heart of the iXY is a matched pair of ½" cardioid condenser capsules, fixed in a perfect 90 degree 'near-coincident' alignment resulting in immersive and true-to-life stereo recordings, captured in incredibly high detail. The iXY uses its own high-fidelity analogue to digital conversion ensuring all recordings are rich, smooth and accurate.

The iXY's small form factor and incredibly detailed performance makes it the perfect microphone for recording live music, meetings, lectures, reporting, dictation and sound design, and also is ideal for use on-camera as a dual-system recorder for DSLR.

A foam windshield is provided for outdoor recordings, as well as a rugged zip pocket toensure the mic is always around when you need it.

"I'm more excited about iXY than any other product in RØDE's twenty year history," commented Peter Freedman, RØDE's Founder and President. "The audio quality of the iXY is breathtaking and really affirms RØDE's commitment to providing the very best audio products available at a price that's accessible to the general public."

Released in conjunction with the iXY is RØDE Rec, an app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch designed to be the ultimate companion to RØDE's new microphone. When used together the iXY and RØDE Rec transform an iOS device into a fully featured field recorder.

RØDE Rec allows for complete control of the iXY's continuously adjustable input levels for recording in loud and quiet environments, as well as the high pass filter to cut out low frequency rumbling such as air conditioning or outdoor traffic noises.

The RØDE Rec App is available for purchase from the App Store on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore. The app provides a full suite of features including multiple sampling rates up to 96kHz, equalization effects (compressor/expander, high-pass filter, low pass filter, parametric EQ), non-linear editing, geo and photo tagging, and onetouch publishing to SoundCloud, Dropbox, email, FTP and iTunes. RØDE has also announced a feature-limited free version of the app, simply titled RØDE Rec LE.