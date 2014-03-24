Rob Papen unveils Blue II introduction video

Having released it earlier this month, Rob Papen has now unveiled a video introduction to his new Blue II plugin synth.

Featuring elements of FM, subtractive, phase distortion and waveshaping synthesis, Blue II offers six oscillators that can be connected together in a variety of ways, a pair of analogue-style modelled stereo filters, processing and modulation options, a sequencer and an arpeggiator.

With a new range of waveforms, Blue II is said to be designed for creating "fresh-sounding" synth patches, and now features the XY pad from Papen's Blade instrument. This can be used for the likes of time-based sound movements and vector pad-style sounds.

Other features include four FX processors, an Easy Edit page for speedy tweaking, and a Bank Manager for quickly navigating presets and sound banks.

Available for Mac and PC in 32/64-bit VST, AU and AAX formats, Blue II is now available to buy from the Rob Papen website priced at $179/€149.