Rob Papen Predator coming to Reason as Rack Extension

As things stand, there are many more effects available in the Propellerhead Reason Rack Extensions store than there are instruments, so it's good to be able to report that a version of Rob Papen's Predator - Predator RE, no less - will be available soon.

You can get an early look in the screenshots in the gallery to the right, but it seems safe to assume that all the things that have made the VST version of Predator such a hit will remain in place. You can stay abreast of developments at the Rob Papen website.