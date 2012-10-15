Reloop brings back the mixtape

Reloop has decided to bring the mixtape bang up to date with Tape, its new pocket-sized USB recorder.
Connect Tape to your mixer and jack in a USB key to record your DJ mixes direct to MP3. There's even a GND post so you can use the Tape to digitize vinyl and a thru port so you can record your mixes even if your mixer doesn't have a sperate line level record output.
Tape will be available in January 2013 at an estimated price of £90/€99.
Reloop Tape Press Release
The mixtape is back!
DJs....you know the situation. Inspiration hits you and you want to record a new live mix to share with friends or promoters online. The only issue is, there's no fast or hassle-free way of capturing the moment without the need of a computer and recording software. Reloop has created a smart solution to this problem with the launch of TAPE - an easy and secure digital recording device with the retro design of the beloved mixtape.
With TAPE, there are only 3 basic steps:
- Step 1. Connect your USB drive.
- Step 2. Connect your mixer and input cable.
- Step 3. Press the Record button. And that's it.
The beauty of TAPE is that your mixes are recorded in digital MP3 format straight onto a USB drive. There's no need to burn the recording - you can simply pass it on to friends or feed it directly to your media player. Thanks to the phono/line switch including a GND grounding post, digitalizing your vinyl classics is also a breeze. Even mixers that do not feature a separate record output can be connected as Reloop has included a smart thru port which routes the signal to the amplifier or speakers. The possibilities are highly versatile.
The recording quality can be adjusted to 192 or 320 kbps via a switch, depending on your requirements and available storage space.
Even in dark surroundings like nightclubs, convenient status LEDs keep you informed about the active power supply, whether a USB storage device is connected, current recordings, and whether the incoming levels are in the green or not.
Good by experience: The Reloop mixtape 2.0
features
- USB mixtape recorder with retro tape look
- Direct recording of mix sets on USB sticks or external USB hard drives
- Connection of line and phono sources (e.g. mixer or turntable)
- Easy operation without complicated settings for secure recordings, even in dark surroundings
- Can also be used for converting analogue vinyl into digital format, with a dedicated turntable grounding post- Direct recording as MP3 files on a USB storage device; no computer necessary
- 3,5mm stereo jack input (including appropriate RCA-to-stereo jack cable and turntable grounding)
- Hi-speed USB port (for USB stick or external USB hard drive)
- Switchable recording quality (192kbit/320kbit)
- Numerous status LEDs (power, USB, record, signal/peak)
- 3,5mm thru connection for signal routing; convenient for when the mixer does not have a record out connection
- Various design sticker sets available
- Mains connection (mains adapter included)
technical datas
- Input: 1 x phono/line 3,5mm stereo jack
- Output: 1 x line 3,5 mm stereo jack (thru port)
- USB port for sticks and external hard drives
- Grounding: GND screw - Dimensions: 103 x 14 x 65mm
- Weight: 59g
- Incl. RCA-to-stereo jack (3,5mm) recording cable with grounding, mains adapter and 3 design sticker sets available for retro look