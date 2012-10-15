Reloop brings back the mixtape

Reloop has decided to bring the mixtape bang up to date with Tape, its new pocket-sized USB recorder.



Connect Tape to your mixer and jack in a USB key to record your DJ mixes direct to MP3. There's even a GND post so you can use the Tape to digitize vinyl and a thru port so you can record your mixes even if your mixer doesn't have a sperate line level record output.

Tape will be available in January 2013 at an estimated price of £90/€99.

Reloop Tape Press Release

The mixtape is back!

DJs....you know the situation. Inspiration hits you and you want to record a new live mix to share with friends or promoters online. The only issue is, there's no fast or hassle-free way of capturing the moment without the need of a computer and recording software. Reloop has created a smart solution to this problem with the launch of TAPE - an easy and secure digital recording device with the retro design of the beloved mixtape.

With TAPE, there are only 3 basic steps:

Step 1. Connect your USB drive.

Step 2. Connect your mixer and input cable.

Step 3. Press the Record button. And that's it.

The beauty of TAPE is that your mixes are recorded in digital MP3 format straight onto a USB drive. There's no need to burn the recording - you can simply pass it on to friends or feed it directly to your media player. Thanks to the phono/line switch including a GND grounding post, digitalizing your vinyl classics is also a breeze. Even mixers that do not feature a separate record output can be connected as Reloop has included a smart thru port which routes the signal to the amplifier or speakers. The possibilities are highly versatile.

The recording quality can be adjusted to 192 or 320 kbps via a switch, depending on your requirements and available storage space.

Even in dark surroundings like nightclubs, convenient status LEDs keep you informed about the active power supply, whether a USB storage device is connected, current recordings, and whether the incoming levels are in the green or not.

Good by experience: The Reloop mixtape 2.0

features

USB mixtape recorder with retro tape look

Direct recording of mix sets on USB sticks or external USB hard drives

Connection of line and phono sources (e.g. mixer or turntable)

Easy operation without complicated settings for secure recordings, even in dark surroundings

Can also be used for converting analogue vinyl into digital format, with a dedicated turntable grounding post- Direct recording as MP3 files on a USB storage device; no computer necessary

3,5mm stereo jack input (including appropriate RCA-to-stereo jack cable and turntable grounding)

Hi-speed USB port (for USB stick or external USB hard drive)

Switchable recording quality (192kbit/320kbit)

Numerous status LEDs (power, USB, record, signal/peak)

3,5mm thru connection for signal routing; convenient for when the mixer does not have a record out connection

Various design sticker sets available

Mains connection (mains adapter included)

technical datas