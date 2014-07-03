Rekordbox 3.0 available for free download

Pioneer have announced the release of a new, completely revamped version of Rekordbox, their track analysis and organisation utility.
Alongiside a completely revamped UI, Rekordbox 3.0 adds several new or tweaked features...
- Match function, linking compatible tracks within your collection
- Beat Jump, moving a track forward a set number of beats
- Multiple playlist view
- My Tag, allowing you to add your own tags to tracks or groups of tracks
- Related tracks based on tags
- New Sync Manager, including the ability to synchronise playlists
Check the video above for a guided tour from Eat Everything and Kissy Sellout, or download Rekordbox 3.0 for free here.