Rekordbox 3.0 available for free download

Latest version of Pioneer's analysis software out now

Pioneer have announced the release of a new, completely revamped version of Rekordbox, their track analysis and organisation utility.

Alongiside a completely revamped UI, Rekordbox 3.0 adds several new or tweaked features...

  • Match function, linking compatible tracks within your collection
  • Beat Jump, moving a track forward a set number of beats
  • Multiple playlist view
  • My Tag, allowing you to add your own tags to tracks or groups of tracks
  • Related tracks based on tags
  • New Sync Manager, including the ability to synchronise playlists

Check the video above for a guided tour from Eat Everything and Kissy Sellout, or download Rekordbox 3.0 for free here.