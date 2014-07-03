Rekordbox 3.0 available for free download

Pioneer have announced the release of a new, completely revamped version of Rekordbox, their track analysis and organisation utility.

Alongiside a completely revamped UI, Rekordbox 3.0 adds several new or tweaked features...

Match function, linking compatible tracks within your collection

Beat Jump, moving a track forward a set number of beats

Multiple playlist view

My Tag, allowing you to add your own tags to tracks or groups of tracks

Related tracks based on tags

New Sync Manager, including the ability to synchronise playlists

Check the video above for a guided tour from Eat Everything and Kissy Sellout, or download Rekordbox 3.0 for free here.