Propellerhead's Reason 9.2 update could help developers to create better Rack Extensions

When a developer releases a DAW update, it's usually keen to stress what it delivers for users, but in the case of Reason 9.2, it could be developers who stand to benefit most - in the short term at least.

Reason 9.2 heralds the arrival of version 2.5 of the Rack Extension SDK, which will give third parties more options when they're creating Rack Extensions for the software. These include the ability to incorporate user sample loading and sampling, and customisable and switchable panels, widgets and tabs.

"The Rack Extension SDK allows us to focus on the DSP and user interface design while taking care of all of the other details," said Andrew Best, CEO of Blamsoft, a Rack Extension developer. "The new sample loading feature in SDK 2.5 allows for an entirely new breed of instruments and effects not yet seen in the platform. You can expect Blamsoft to utilize the exciting new SDK 2.5 features in both new and existing Rack Extensions."

Reason 9.2 is a free update for users of Reason 9 and is available now. Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.