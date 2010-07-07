Propellerhead Reason and Record masterclasses with James Bernard

PRESS RELEASE: Propellerhead Software are pleased to announce a series of Reason and Record Masterclasses in the UK this month featuring Propellerhead Artist Relations Manager and lead demonstrator, James Bernard. These are rescheduled dates from those cancelled due to the volcanic flight disruption back in April and now include an exclusive preview of the upcoming Reason 5 and Record 1.5!

As Artist relations and general Propellerhead Guru this is your opportunity to gather valuable nuggets of knowledge, and discover the hints and tips of artists and power users from around the world.

James will feature Reason on its own and in combination with Propellerhead's new Record software. Imagine Reason with superpowers ... because that's exactly what you get when you add Propellerhead Record to the mix. The two programs fuse together, adding just the features you always wished for, as well as flow and functionality you never knew existed.

Free Soul School ReFill and giveaways on the night

As an added bonus, anybody purchasing a Propellerhead product at any of the events will receive a Propellerhead Soul School ReFill worth £69 free of charge, plus there will be free Propellerhead swag giveaways to pre-registered attendees (see link below).

Reason 5 and Record 1.5 Previews

Kong Drum designer, Dr OctoRex multiple Rex player, Blocks pattern-based sequencing, new live sampling, and much more in Reason 5. Record 1.5 includes the amazing new Neptune pitch device. See exclusive previews at these events.

Mon 19th July - 7pm - Absolute Music, Poole, Dorset

Tues 20th July - 5pm and 7pm - Digital Village, Clapham, London

Thurs 22nd July - 7.30pm - Production Room, Leeds

Fri 23rd July - 7pm - Sounds Live, Newcastle

Sat 24th July - 3pm - GG Digital, Glasgow

