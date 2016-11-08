Pro producer guide, part 4: getting a great vocal sound

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of videos where we'll be looking at creating a track from start to finish.

So far we have setup our project in Cubase, tracked the vocals and used the compint tool to find the best takes. In episode four we check out how to make your vocals sound good. We will be processing the tracks with compression, EQ, de-essing, reverb, delay and more.

For the rest of this 10-part series, in association with Steinberg, check out the hub page.