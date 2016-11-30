Pro producer guide, part 10: quick tips and ideas to try

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of videos where we'll be looking at creating a track from start to finish.

In this, the final episode of the series, we take a look at 10 bite-sized tips that will help your productions run more smoothly. From working with Automation to the ideal monitor placement, there's a little bit of advice for everyone.

For the rest of this 10-part weekly series, in association with Steinberg, check out the hub page.