Prime Loops launches Prime Plugins

PRESS RELEASE: Prime Loops today announces the launch of Prime Plugins, the latest addition to the fast expanding Prime family. Formerly Sound Sonic, Prime Plugins provide an extensive collection of the most up-to-date and innovative Virtual Studio Technology (VST), Virtual Instruments, Effects Plugins and Presets to a variety of music producers, engineers and artists.

As part of the on-going growth of the Prime family, CEO Ben Jay and team have moved to establish Prime Plugins as their new high end software counterpart. The all new website www.primeplugins.com boasts a host of new suppliers, a fresh look and an array of new and innovative e-commerce features - ensuring customers have access to an unprecedented selection of affordable and accessible VST and Effects Plugins that have been hand-picked by our team, from top brands such as Native Instruments, Rob Papen and Ohm Force to name a few.

With a passionate and proven team at the reigns, Prime Plugins aims to become a world leading distributor of music technology, mirroring the success of its sister company Prime Loops.

To mark the re-launch Prime Plugins is hosting a fantastic giveaway. Entrants stand a chance to win a Native Instruments Komplete 8 plugins suite. To enter simply Click Here.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Prime Plugins

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter