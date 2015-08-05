PreSonus releases Studio One 3 Prime, its free DAW

PreSonus is attempting to woo beginners and students with Studio One 3 Prime, a free version of its cross-platform DAW.

Based on the full version of Studio One (version 3.0.2 of which is also being released), this is described as a "feature-rich digital audio workstation". It won't time out, and it lets you work with an unlimited number of tracks, plugin inserts and virtual instruments.

You also get some bundled content: the Presence XT sampler ships with a 1.5GB library, and you can call on the PreSonus Native Effects plugins. The big downside is that there's no third-party plugin support, though you can purchase additional sound and loop content from within the software.

A list of feature highlights is below, and you can download Studio One 3 Prime right now from the PreSonus website. There's also a comparison chart that shows the differences between Studio One versions.

Studio One Prime highlights