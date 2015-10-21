Pleasurekraft's Kaveh Soroush on his top 10 albums of all time

DJ and production duo Pleasurekraft were conceived in 2009 by Kaveh Soroush and Kalle Ronngardh. Having hit the ground running with the global success of their first single, Tarantula, a string of EPs followed, cementing their reputation as prime movers on the Techno scene.

Prior to a string of appearances at Emmaboda Festival Sweden, I-Boat Bordeaux, Sisyphos Berlin and London’s SW4 Festival, as well as a substantial tour of South America, a new Pleasurekraft EP, All Bite No Bark, is released on 5th October through Octopus Recordings.

To celebrate the new EP, we sit down with Kaveh for an enthusiastic chat about the 10 albums that have changed his life. In his own words: “For those looking for new experiences, I present the following as my own personal top 10 albums of all time.”

