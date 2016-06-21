Play beats on boxes with the Obilab cardboard drum kit

We know that playing the drums no longer requires you to have a traditional drum kit. We've seen products that enable you to make beats simply by swiping your hands through the air, and mic-based setups that can turn any surface into a drum set. However, the new Obilab cardboard kit still feels like a novelty.

It's worth noting that this is designed as a proper acoustic kit, albeit one that's said to be 10 times quieter than a traditional one. It's also much lighter, obviously; the idea is that you can strap it to your back and quickly set it up anywhere. The cardboard is topped with fibreglass to provide extra strength and to indicate where each kit piece should be hit.

The Obilab does have a digital string to its bow, too. The Electronic Module adds rubber pieces that are attached to the fibreglass - these feature sensors that can send MIDI data to your mobile device or computer, meaning that you can use Obilab as an electric kit as well.

Obilab is currently getting the crowdfunding treatment, with a €99 pledge getting you a full kit and a pair of sticks. You can find out more and explore other pledge options on the Obilab Kickstarter.