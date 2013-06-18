Pioneer Rekordbox

DJ EXPO 2013: Pioneer's own software is designed to give DJs a greater degree of control and more creativity over their mixes. Since the launch of rekordbox in 2008, it has been a popular software for CDJ users, but the XDJ-AERO gives users the chance to get to know it at an earlier stage of their DJing career.

Now rekordbox also has a mobile app, to allow DJs to play off a smartphone or tablet. The app allows DJs to view beat grids, analyse BPM, load waveforms and set cue and loop points straight from their smartphones. DJs can use it to load tracks and prepare playlists on their iPhones and then wirelessly transfer their creations to their laptops and vice versa.