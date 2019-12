Buried in the archives of the amazing Future Music YouTube Channel, there's this incredible video of producer and one half of Cassius, Philippe Zdar showing off the rare, analogue monster that is the Yamaha CS80 synthesizer.

You can hear this exact synth on the Phoenix track 1901, from the album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, that Zdar produced. Here it gliding in to action below!

