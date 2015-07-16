Novation Launchpad Pro MIDI controller now shipping

We first saw the Novation Launchpad Pro at NAMM 2015 earlier this year. Now the wait to get our hands on it is finally over as Novation has announced that its new flagship pad-based MIDI controller is shipping.

Not to be confused with the updated Launchpad, the Pro edition features:

64 RGB backlit velocity and pressure sensitive button grid

32 RGB backlit round mode buttons

One setup button

Front LED strip

Orange rubber base mat

High retention USB connector

Two MIDI sockets (3.5mm jack sockets with MIDI din break-out cables)

Power supply connector

Power switch

Kensington Security Slot

The RRP was originally set at £275, but the Launchpad Pro has landed in shops with a street price of £229.99. Check out the Novation website for more information.