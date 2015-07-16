Novation Launchpad Pro MIDI controller now shipping

We first saw the Novation Launchpad Pro at NAMM 2015 earlier this year. Now the wait to get our hands on it is finally over as Novation has announced that its new flagship pad-based MIDI controller is shipping.
Not to be confused with the updated Launchpad, the Pro edition features:
- 64 RGB backlit velocity and pressure sensitive button grid
- 32 RGB backlit round mode buttons
- One setup button
- Front LED strip
- Orange rubber base mat
- High retention USB connector
- Two MIDI sockets (3.5mm jack sockets with MIDI din break-out cables)
- Power supply connector
- Power switch
- Kensington Security Slot
The RRP was originally set at £275, but the Launchpad Pro has landed in shops with a street price of £229.99. Check out the Novation website for more information.