Ninja Tune previews iOS app Ninja Jamm

Ninja Tune - the London-based electronic label founded by legendary sample-manipulators Coldcut - is set to bring out its own iOS music making app this summer.

Ninja are keeping full details of the app, named Ninja Jamm, close to its chest at the moment. You can, however, get a first look at the app in the video above, in which label-founder Matt Black shows it off to Brazilian producer Amon Tobin.

Expect more info and a full review from MusicRadar in the coming weeks - for now you can find out more over on the official site.