Nektar's new Impact LX+ range aims to take its controller keyboards to the next-level

Nektar has updated its Impact LX range that promises to expand on DAW Integration, delivering more features for supported DAWs and offer a more transparent workflow.

As before, the 'Plus' range comes in two sizes and both 49 or 61 note velocity sensitive keyboards feature a synth action with a medium tension and four velocity curves gradually increasing in dynamics.

The controls include nine 30mm faders, nine MIDI buttons and nine rotary encoders. The eight pads have been updated with four-colour LED illumination and are calibrated to trigger at a light touch. There is also a "Pad Learn" feature that allows for selecting a pad, play the note or wanted drum sound on the keyboard and the assignment is done.

Shipping for both Impact LX49+ and LX61+ will commence during the last week of July 2016 and will be available from all major resellers worldwide. The LX49+ will retail at $199.99/€179.99/£139.99 and $299.99/€199.99/£169.99 for the LX61+.

Impact LX+ features