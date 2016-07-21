Nektar's new Impact LX+ range aims to take its controller keyboards to the next-level

Nektar has updated its Impact LX range that promises to expand on DAW Integration, delivering more features for supported DAWs and offer a more transparent workflow.
As before, the 'Plus' range comes in two sizes and both 49 or 61 note velocity sensitive keyboards feature a synth action with a medium tension and four velocity curves gradually increasing in dynamics.
The controls include nine 30mm faders, nine MIDI buttons and nine rotary encoders. The eight pads have been updated with four-colour LED illumination and are calibrated to trigger at a light touch. There is also a "Pad Learn" feature that allows for selecting a pad, play the note or wanted drum sound on the keyboard and the assignment is done.
Shipping for both Impact LX49+ and LX61+ will commence during the last week of July 2016 and will be available from all major resellers worldwide. The LX49+ will retail at $199.99/€179.99/£139.99 and $299.99/€199.99/£169.99 for the LX61+.
Impact LX+ features
- Nektar DAW Integration for Bitwig Studio/8-Track, Cubase, Digital Performer, FL Studio, GarageBand, Logic, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason, Sonar and Studio One
- 49 or 61 note full size, ultra-dynamic velocity sensitive keybed
- Pitch bend and Modulation wheels
- Octave and transpose buttons
- 3 digit LED display
- 9 faders
- 9 fader buttons
- 8 pots
- Mixer and Instrument buttons with LED indicator for Nektar DAW Integration
- Preset button with LED indicator for generic MIDI control
- 5 user configurable presets
- Page button with two LED's for Nektar DAW integration switch between User and Default mapping.
- Default Instrument mapping screen printing in blue for Nektar DAW Integration
- Dedicated Track and Patch buttons
- 6 Transport buttons with additional shift functionality
- 8 hyper sensitive pads, LED backlit with 4 color options
- 4 pad maps
- Clips and Scenes buttons for Nektar DAW Integration
- Foot switch socket
- Power on/off button
- USB connector
- USB class compliant compatible with OS X, Windows, Linux and iOS (via camera connection kit)
- Full version of Bitwig 8-Track included