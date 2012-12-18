Native Instruments gives away free distortion/filter plug-in Driver

Driver: download it for free now!

Native Instruments is giving away a free distortion and filter plug-in as part of the company's annual festive giveaway.

The plug-in, called Driver, is available as a free download from Native Instruments' official site until 31 December. It combines distortion, filter and modulation functions into a three-in-one sound-reshaping tool.

According to NI, Driver is set for release as a $49 Komplete effect in early 2013.

Alongside that plug-in NI is offering DJs five free Remix Sets for use in Traktor's Remix Decks. The packs - Transistor Punch, Drop Squad, Hollywood Crunch, Ethnic Percussion and Deep Groove - are also available until 31 Dec from the Native Instruments site.

Find out more and download both.