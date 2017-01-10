NAMM 2017: Antelope Audio introduces Orion32 HD interface

NAMM 2017: Antelope Audio has announced the Orion32 HD, a 64-channel audio interface that will be compatible with all DAWs on the market, including Pro Tools via HDX or USB3 connectivity.

"Antelope Audio is committed to raising possibilities and breaking down boundaries with our interfaces," says Marcel James, Director of U.S. Sales for Antelope Audio. "By bringing the potent combination of pristine conversion and our versatile FPGA sound-shaping tools to both HDX and Native systems, we are opening yet another chapter in our interface innovations. Studios can now easily switch between Pro Tools HD Sessions and Natives DAWs to accommodate the modern laptop producer in a flash. We are very excited to demonstrate these innovations first hand at this year's NAMM Show."

Read more: Audient iD44

Making connections

Alongside HDX and USB3 connectivity, the Orion32 HD also includes MADI, ADAT, and S/PDIF ports, plus a 32-in/32-out analogue DB25 port. The Orion can also serve as the centerpiece in your recording setup with two Word Clock or Loopsync Outs, and the monitor output is borrowed from the Pure2 Mastering Converter.

Conversion accuracy is delivered by Antelope Audio's "best-in-class", 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter management technology.

The Orion32 HD also utilises hardware-based FPGA effects with 2-sample latency. There is a growing roster of modelling effects and the suite comes free with every interface.

Also included is Antelope's mixing software console for Mac and Windows, featuring its colour-coded routing matrix and movable and resizable panels to help make the best use of your desktop real estate.

There is currently no word on price or availability, but we hope to let you know as soon as more information becomes available. In the meantime check out the Antelope Audio website.

Orion32 HD features