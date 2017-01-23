NAMM 2017: Access your samples from anywhere with Loopmasters' Loopcloud

NAMM 2017: Sample maven Loopmasters is promising what it describes as an "industry first" with Loopcloud, a new platform for managing your samples, MIDI files and presets.

At launch, this will feature any sounds you've purchased from Loopmasters, but there are plans to add a store and the option to upload and tag your personal sample library. You can browse by name, tempo and tag, while the Loopcloud plugin enables drag-and-drop import to your DAW. The ultimate plan is that you'll be able to sync your library and access your content from anywhere.

"Everyone at Loopmasters makes music, and it's long been our goal to unify our ever-expanding catalogue of samples and presets in a bespoke app that seamlessly integrates within the DAW," says Loopmasters Director Matt Pelling. "Loopcloud is the realisation of that goal, and we're immensely proud of this new direction"

Find out more on the Loopcloud website.