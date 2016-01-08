NAMM 2016: Touché controller promises acoustic-style expression for synths

NAMM 2016: It looks like there's another expressive controller on the way, this time from French company Expressive E.

Known as the Touché, this features a wood surface that's said to respond to the smallest of vibrations, and is pressure-sensitive. While we don't yet know exactly what form the Touché will take, Expressive E says that it will enable synth players to "shape sounds spontaneously, like an acoustic instrument."

The companion software enables you to configure Touché as you like, and MIDI, CV and USB connectivity options mean that you can hook it up to any digital or analogue synth and use it with or without a computer.

Touché is certainly one we'll be looking out for at NAMM - it's said to have the support of EMS founder Peter Zinovieff and Portishead's Adrian Utley, among others - where we hope its specs, price and release date will be confirmed. You can also keep an eye on the Expressive E website.