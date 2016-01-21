NAMM 2016: Alesis V Mini is a mini controller with keys, pads and knobs

It may be small, but the V Mini gives you plenty of control options.

NAMM 2016: If you want a portable 25-note controller that offers you a little more than just keys, Alesis is hoping to tempt you with its new V Mini.

This adds four backlit velocity-sensitive drum pads and the same number of assignable knobs, plus buttons for octave shifting, pitchbend, modulation and sustain. Those keys, meanwhile, have a synth action and are velocity sensitive.

"If you're looking for a MIDI controller that's perfect for writing and producing tracks on-the-go, or you're looking to save valuable space in your home studio or live setup, you can't do better than the new V Mini," reckons Walter Skorupski, Product Manager for Alesis.

"The V Mini is fully loaded with intuitive controls and features while maintaining a very small footprint, and it's incredibly easy to use - just plug it in and create! Plus, the included Xpand!2 software by AIR Music Tech has tons of amazing sounding presets that cover all the bases.

"We envision the V Mini is going to be extremely popular with a wide range of users from beginner to advanced players, and they'll all have their own reasons for loving the V Mini."

The USB-powered V Mini will be available in the second quarter of the year for £50. Find out more on the Alesis website.