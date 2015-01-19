NAMM 2015: Nord Electro 5 series keyboards announced

Image 1 of 4 The Nord Electro 5 series: click through to see all the new models. Nord Electro 5 Image 2 of 4 Nord Electro 5D 61. Nord Electro 5D 61 Image 3 of 4 Nord Electro 5D 73. Nord Electro 5D 73 Image 4 of 4 Nord Electro 5 HP 73. Nord Electro 5 HP 73

NAMM 2015: Clavia has unveiled the 5th generation versions of its now classic Nord Electro live performance keyboards. These promise enhancements across the board, with their sounds, interface and functionality all being improved.

Three models will be available. The Electro 5D 61 and Electro 5D 73 feature semi-weighted waterfall keybeds with 61 notes (key-range C-C) and 73 notes (key-range E-E) respectively. The Electro 5 HP 73 features a Hammer Action Portable 73 note keybed (key-range E-E).

The piano section now weighs 1GB, and the Sympathetic Resonance technology from the Nord Piano has been implemented to improve levels of realism. The Organ section now features a Principal Pipe Organ mode and the Leslie 122 simulation from the Nord C2D, while the B3 Tone Wheel Bass feature gives you 16" and 8" bass drawbars in the left hand. The Electro 5D 61 and 5D 73 models both come with physical drawbars, while the Electro 5 HP 73 comes with Nord's electronic LED drawbars.

Also onboard is a dedicated Sample Synth section with expanded memory for the Nord Sample Library (256 MB) and additional controls for attack, decay/release and dynamics (filter/velocity).

Enhancements have been made to the effects section, and there are two sound slots that can be combined in a layer or split over the keyboard (Organ/Piano, Piano/Sample Synth or Sample Synth/Organ). Each of the sound slots can have specific effects and separate control pedal and/or sustain pedal assignments.

More generally, there's now an OLED display and a set list feature that enables you to organise a group of programs for each song in your list.

Check out the feature highlights below or on the Nord website. Prices are still to be confirmed, but we know that the Electro 5 series models will ship in April.

Clavia Nord Electro 5 series highlights

General

Splits and Layers - Piano/Organ, Piano/Sample, Sample/Organ

1 GB memory for Nord Piano Library

256 MB memory for Nord Sample Library

OLED Display for excellent overview and readability

6 Split Points with LED indicators

Redesigned Program section with Set List feature

E-E key range for 5D 73 and 5 HP

Piano Section

Sympathetic String Resonance

Sample Synth

Dedicated Sample Synth section with Attack/Release and dynamic controls

Organ

Physical Drawbars on 5D 61 and 5D 73 models

Principal Pipe Organ model

B3 Tone Wheel Bass

Leslie 122 simulation from Nord C2D

Mount for Half-Moon Switch for Rotary Speaker control (5D 61/73)

Effects