NAMM 2014: Samson unveils Meteorite USB mic

NAMM 2014: Samson has announced the arrival of some fairly Men In Black looking technology, in the shape of its new Meteorite USB condenser microphone.

Primarily designed for podcasters and YouTubers, the Meteorite is designed to look good on a desktop and comes with a detachable magnetic base. It's also iPad compatible (via Apple's Camera Connection kit) and capable of 16-bit recordings.

Check out the full press release below and head to the Samson site for more information.

Samson Meteorite USB mic press release

Samson's all-new Meteorite is the universal solution for capturing high quality vocals on your computer.

Perfect for Skype, FaceTime and voice recognition software, it's also ideal for podcasting, creating YouTube videos and recording music. With Meteorite, you can make incredible recordings that are out of this world.

Meteorite is a USB condenser microphone that produces rich audio recordings for any application. Featuring a 14mm diaphragm, Meteorite's smooth, flat frequency response and CD quality 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz resolution gives you professional sound reproduction features in an ultra-portable design.

Meteorite mounts to a removable magnetic base that gives the mic a full range of motion and optimal positioning for any recording application. In addition, its stylish chrome-plated body and modest size make it the perfect mic accessory for any desktop.

Start recording with Meteorite right out of the box. There is no need for drivers, as the mic can be directly connected to any computer via its integrated USB cable and is compatible with most computer-based digital audio software.

When combined with the iPad using Apple's Lightning USB Camera Adapter or Camera Connection Kit (30-pin), Meteorite is a great tool for making music on-the-go.

Samson's Meteorite is a unique, all-in-one solution for desktops, laptops and tablets allowing anyone to capture great recordings.

Features: