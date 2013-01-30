NAMM 2013: Sonivox announces Vocalizer Pro and updated VST/AU plug-ins

NAMM 2013: Soundware and plug-in developer Sonivox announced a raft of new and updated products at NAMM, with an enhanced version of its Vocalizer vocal production synthesizer heading things up.

Sonivox Vocalizer Pro press release

Sonivox, a leading creator of premium virtual instruments and synthesis technologies, has announced Vocalizer Pro Vocal Production Synthesizer, the next-generation version of the amazing Vocalizer MIDI-controlled audio effect.

Vocalizer Pro brings a harmonic/melodic voice to any audio input, thus vocalizing the sound. Simply singing or speaking—or any type of vocalizing—can intuitively create deep and complex musical results. The patented technology delivers unparalleled signal processing, advanced vocoding, and powerful re-synthesis. In addition, Vocalizer Pro allows the creation of simple or complex vocal harmonies that can extend far beyond the natural limitations of the voice. Vocalizer Pro is excellent for processing any type of percussive or melodic audio track. One preset has the ability of producing thousands of different results. This is because Vocalizer Pro is not just for vocals.

“I’m more excited about what the end user is going to do with this, because I know what I can do with it,” according to Jason Jordan, Head of Soundware, Sonivox. “I can’t even fathom what someone else is going to come up with. The sheer number of sound design possibilities is near infinite.”

Vocalizer Pro provides two rows of pads for unique real-time control. One row allows multiple notes or harmonies to be stacked on each pad. The other allows parameters to be switched to new values. Snapshots provide instant switching of parameter controls, which can be triggered with the pads. For every pad, every automatable parameter can be set to a different setting. It’s almost as if every pad is a completely different patch, thus allowing you to switch instantly between different parameter settings. These pads also control the settings of the effects as well. Vocalizer Pro features also include pitch pitch-and formant formant-shifting, detailed envelope control, sync-able LFOs, and double the number of effects and filters from the original Vocalizer.

Sonivox Vocalizer Pro can be used as a standalone program or as an AU, VST, or RTAS plug-in. Vocalizer Pro is compatible with 32- or 64-bit Mac or Windows systems.