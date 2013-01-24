NAMM 2013: Numark Mixtrack Pro II announced

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Cumberland, R.I. (January 24, 2013) - Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ technology, announces Mixtrack Pro II, an enhanced and updated version of Mixtrack Pro, the world's best-selling DJ controller. Numark will exhibit Mixtrack Pro II at Booth 6700 at the 2013 NAMM show, January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.

Mixtrack Pro II features a new streamlined design and a new expanded layout of professional controls, including 16 backlit multifunction drum pads and illuminated touch-activated platters. Hot cues, looping, and effects controls are all onboard, along with a built-in professional DJ audio interface.

Building upon Numark's longstanding partnership with Serato®, Mixtrack Pro II comes with Serato DJ Intro. DJs can also easily use Mixtrack Pro II with most popular DJ software, and it also comes pre-mapped for an optional upgrade to Serato DJ, the latest state-of-the-art professional software from Serato.

Serato DJ includes a wide range of all-new features and capabilities, including stunning new effects powered by iZotope®, ultra-flexible and intuitive MIDI mapping, and the ability to set and trigger up to eight cue points.

"When we first released Mixtrack Pro, there was nothing else like it—it set the bar and gave DJs and aspiring DJs everywhere truly professional capabilities," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "Mixtrack Pro II is the next step of that evolution—the bar just got even higher."

Numark will also be showing Mixtrack II, an all-new version of Mixtrack, which shares all of the same professional updates received by Mixtrack Pro II.

Mixtrack Pro II will be available in stores in January 2013 with an estimated street price of $299.