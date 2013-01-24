NAMM 2013: Numark Electrowave headphones

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Electrowave headphones are high-quality isolating headphones designed for DJs, built to get you in the mix and keep you there.

With their remarkably robust headband and premium, isolating ear cups, Electrowave headphones will stay comfortably in place for hours, so you can keep your head nodding and perform at your best.

Electrowave headphones feature 50 mm drivers in each ear cup, providing full bass that will allow you to feel the music as well as hear it.

Their accurate frequency response and plush lining mean you'll be able to listen for hours without suffering from "tired ears," a weakness of other, substandard headphone designs. Glow-in-the-dark Numark logos on each side keep you looking good as the lights go low and your mix heats up.

Features

High-quality, dynamic stereo headphones

Modern style, solid build, and incredible sound

Large 50 mm full-range drivers for clean, complete and accurate monitoring

Robust leatherette headband for secure fit and comfortable listening

Plush cushioned ear pads for maximum comfort and isolation during extended use

Glow-in-the-dark logo on both sides

Portable, collapsible design with detachable cable and carrying bag included

Cable with 1/8" gold-plated connection and 1/4" adapter included

Includes