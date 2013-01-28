NAMM 2013: CME XKey MIDI controller offers polyphonic aftertouch

NAMM 2013: CME has unveiled a new slimline MISI controller keyboard with a difference. The 25 keys don't have much travel, but they are velocity sensitive and also offer polyphonic aftertouch.

This means that the XKey might have considerable expressive potential, and it also has the benefit of being class-compliant with not only Mac and PC but also iOS and Android devices.

Check out the specs below or on the CME website. We'll have more on the XKey as we get it - we hear that the price is set to be around $100.

CME XKey official information

Xkey, the next generation of professional music keyboards

eXtra Mobility

3.6 mm slim edge, elegant aluminium frame, light and portable.

eXtra Professional

Professional velocity sensitivity, polyphonic aftertouch, high resolution PitchBend.

eXtra Compatibility

USB MIDI compliant with iPad, Android tablet/phone, Microsoft Surface Pro, Mac and PCs.

eXtra Usability

Perfect for mobile music creation, studio recording, and live performance.

Xkey features

Ultra slim design and light design

25 standard size keys

Professional velocity sensitivity and polyphonic aftertouch

USB MIDI compliant

PitchBend buttons with high resolution of pressure sensitivity

Modulation button with continuous MIDI control data

Octave +/- and Sustain buttons

USB powered

Firmware updatable via USB, ready for new features.

Size and Weight