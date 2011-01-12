NAMM 2011: Time+Space releases eXplorer collection with Rob Papen

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Combining all Rob Papen virtual synths, plus the company's two award-winning effects plug-ins, eXplorer provides all the tools you need for contemporary music production including thousands of rich, complex, track-ready presets created by Rob Papen and guest artists, including acclaimed D'n'B artists Noisia.

What's more, this collection only requires one authorisation - which covers all the included titles - so it not only saves you money but a shedload of time too!

To summarise, eXplorer includes:

Blue 1.9: FM, phase distortion, wave shaping and subtractive synth

SubBoomBass: Ultra deep groove bass synth with built-in step sequencer.

Predator: Phat analog synth with killer presets and first class features. Also includes Predator FX - a filter, modulation, vocoder and effects plug-in.

RG: Electric and acoustic guitar grooves with sequencer and synth effects.

RP-Delay: Multi-reverse, 6 lines, 8 filters, 4 LFOs and more

RP-Verb: An advanced, transparent and musical algorithm with easy controls.

Price: £499.00

Available now in DVD or download format

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Time+Space

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter