NAMM 2011: Roland launches RD-300NX digital stage piano

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce the RD-300NX Digital Stage Piano, the latest and most affordable member of its popular RD series stage piano line-up.

With a state-of-the-art stage piano that boasts an advanced SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, electric piano sounds based on SuperNATURAL technology, a newly developed Ivory Feel-G keyboard with Escapement, and a unique Sound Focus feature, the RD-300NX offers players of all levels superior digital piano performance at a breakthrough price.

The innovative Sound Focus feature ensures that every note - even subtle pianissimo passages - will be heard. This essential feature, based on SuperNATURAL phase-correction technology, ensures that the sound of the RD-300NX won't get lost in the mix, penetrating through walls of sound without compressing or colouring the tone. Players can relax and play naturally, achieving presence onstage without sacrificing dynamics and sound quality.

The RD-300NX is lightweight and portable, which means it's perfect for students and gigging musicians. Roland's SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine provides a stellar grand piano-playing experience with seamless variations in tone from pianissimo to fortissimo, notes that fade naturally without looping, and an organic sound and response.

Also onboard are two types of SuperNATURAL-based electric piano sounds, giving players incredibly realistic emulations of classic EPs. The unique Piano Designer feature allows users to customise the sounds via an easy-to-use interface.

For an authentic grand piano feel, the RD-300NX is equipped with Roland's new Ivory Feel-G Keyboard with Escapement.

This keyboard offers maximum comfort, playability, and response, and perfectly conveys dynamic velocity-based tonal changes as well as rapid key strikes. The keys also feature Roland's acclaimed Ivory Feel, a comfortable and realistic moisture-absorbent material that prevents slipping from perspiration during performance.

The RD-300NX sports a bright LCD display for high visibility, even in low light conditions. The popular One Touch Piano feature found in other RD-series instruments is also onboard the RD-300NX, providing players instant access to acoustic and electric pianos with the touch of a button.

In addition to its stunning piano voices, the RD-300NX is filled with additional pro sounds for performance versatility, including organs, strings, synths, rhythm sets, and more.

Audio files can be played back instantly via USB memory on the RD-300NX. The piano also comes with a DP-10 Damper Pedal, while the optional RPU-3 Triple Pedal is available for players who desire a true grand-piano experience.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

