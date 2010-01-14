NAMM 2010: Universal Audio to release Manley Labs EQ plug-ins

PRESS RELEASE: Universal Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality audio hardware and award-winning UAD-2 Powered Plug-ins for Mac and PC, today announced the impending release of the highly anticipated Manley Labs Massive Passive EQ plug-ins in Q1 2010.

Working with Manley Labs, Universal Audio's Massive Passive EQ plug-ins represent the most ambitious EQ modeling project to date, bringing UAD-2 users both the standard and mastering versions of this world-renowned hardware EQ. Specifically, the two-channel, four-band Manley Massive Passive EQ utilizes design strengths from choice console, graphic, parametric and Pultec EQs — delivering a fundamentally different type of EQ that's beyond compare. The Massive Passive's natural treatment of a signal lends itself to both radical tonal shaping as well as delicate vocal shading or subtle mastering enhancement.

"The Massive Passive is truly the ultimate in mastering grade EQs. It sounds warm without ever being dull; it stays precise while remaining highly musical," offered UAD Powered Plug-Ins Product Manager, Will Shanks.

"The Massive Passive EQ is one of our best-known products. We didn't even want to

entertain doing a plug-in unless it was really going to be done right," commented EveAnna Manley, Owner, Manley Laboratories, Inc. "Our expectations were high for the plug-in emulation to be spot-on. Working with Universal Audio, we believe they've totally nailed it."

"Manley Labs represents quality, sonic excellence and unequivocal analog design expertise," enthused Matt Ward, President of Universal Audio. "To say Universal Audio has admiration for Manley's designs and reputation as a company would be a huge understatement. There has always been a special affinity between our companies, and we are elated to have EveAnna Manley joining us a plug-in partner for the UAD-2 platform."

The Manley Massive Passive EQ plug-ins will be available for download directly from Universal Audio's online store.

