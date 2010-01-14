NAMM 2010: Universal Audio to emulate Dunlop guitar effects

PRESS RELEASE: Universal Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality vintage audio hardware and award-winning UAD Powered Plug-Ins for Mac and PC, today announced a partnership with Dunlop, a leading manufacturer of guitar stompboxes and studio-oriented effects under the Dunlop and MXR brands.

Under this partnership, Universal Audio will deliver a range of unique and classic effects to the ever-growing family of plug-ins available on the UAD-2 platform.



"Dunlop and MXR have innovated and defined classic effects sounds for decades," said Matt Ward, President of Universal Audio. "We hope to extend this reputation by painstakingly modeling authentic Dunlop and MXR effects for the UAD-2 platform. Guitarists and producers have embraced these effects for decades, so we're very happy about this partnership."

"Universal Audio and Dunlop Manufacturing both have a commitment to maintaining a tradition of true analog gear for musicians," commented Jimmy Dunlop, Vice President of Dunlop. "When it came time to create plug-ins of our classic electronics, we knew there was only one company to turn to. We know our customers will be pleased with the level of quality and performance that UA will be offering."

Information taken from official press release

