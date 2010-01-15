NAMM 2010: Tascam premiers US-800 audio interface

The US-800 is designed to be used in the studio and on the road.

PRESS RELEASE: TASCAM has announced the US-800, a lightweight, great-sounding multichannel recording audio interface for laptop users. It offers eight inputs and four outputs for capturing dynamic multi-mic performances. Six XLR microphone inputs each have phantom power for attaching condenser microphones, and premium 192kHz/24-bit audio converters record every detail.

The US-800 includes S/PDIF digital audio in and out as well as MIDI in and out for linking up to your studio. The rugged, lightweight package is ideal for mobile or desktop recording. For great-sounding multi-mic recording, the US-800 packs an incredible amount of features into an interface you can bring anywhere.

Features

- 8-in/4-out USB 2.0 Audio/MIDI interface

- Six XLR mic/line "combi" inputs with phantom power

- Up to 192kHz/24-bit audio resolution

- Lightweight design for mobile or desktop use

- S/PDIF coaxial digital input and output

- Stereo RCA analog output for monitoring

- Standalone only mode for use as microphone preamp

- 2-segment LED metering for each analog input

- 1/4" and 1/8" stereo headphone outputs

- 16-channel MIDI input and output

- Includes Cubase LE4 48-track recording software

