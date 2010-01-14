NAMM 2010: Alesis introduces Q49 keyboard controller

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces the Q49 USB/MIDI keyboard controller. Alesis will introduce the Q49 at the 2010 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, booth 6400, January 14-17.



The Q49 is a 49-note keyboard controller that works with virtually all music software and MIDI hardware devices. The compact controller features USB-MIDI and traditional MIDI jacks for easy connection to Mac, PC and MIDI hardware.



The Q49 provides keyboard players with a full compliment of controls including pitch and modulation wheels, octave up and down buttons, an assignable data slider and the ability to send program changes from the keys.



"Alesis has a long tradition in keyboards and we are happy to continue to offer the tools musicians need to make music the way they like," said Adam Cohen, Director of Business Development, Alesis. "The Q49 is compact, affordable and easy to use with virtually any MIDI software or hardware."



The Q49 will be available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers in March 2010.

For more information, visit http://www.alesis.com

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!