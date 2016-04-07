Musikmesse 2016: Brainworx releases new EQ and compressor plugins

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Plugin Alliance has confirmed that Brainworx has released three new plugins: bx_panEQ, SPL EQ Ranger Plus and Acme Opticom XLA-3.

Let's have a look at what makes each of them tick. All three plugins are available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Read more: Brainworx bx_masterdesk

Using a new technology, this one performs the neat trick of letting you EQ any area within the stereo field. It costs $299.

SPL has collaborated with Brainworx to build on the success of EQ Rangers and create the next-level EQ Ranger Plus. This features frequency band settings designed by Grammy-winning mixer/producer Craig Bauer and Brainworx founder Dirk Ulrich, and offers an array of new, optimised combinations of centre frequencies and bandwidths spanning six genres and 181 modules. You can pick it up for $199.

An emulation of the hardware of the same name, this optical compressor can be used on your drum bus, for vocals and - if you engage its Amp mode - to add colour to a guitar or bass part. Its simple control set should make it easy to use, and the plugin promises all the features of the original and a few more besides. The price is $299.