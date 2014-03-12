Musikmesse 2014: Nektar announces BitWig Studio integration with Panorama controller

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Nektar announced today that its Panorama controller will integrate with Bitwig Studio, the music production and performance DAW set to launch later this month.

Panorama's workflow concept was first developed to work with Reason and Cubase. Those who already own the controller will be able to download the Bitwig Studio installer around the same time as the DAW's release, on 26 March.

Nektar press release

Nektar Inc, Burbank/ California, March 12th, 2014 (ictw) - Nektar Technology, Inc. announce the deep integration with the new, exciting Bitwig Studio DAW and the Nektar Panorama range of controllers featuring the unique and musician friendly direct DAW integration Nektar P series Keyboards are famous for.

From day one, Bitwig Studio will benefit from the extensive and transparent Panorama workflow integration that allows for controlling the Bitwig Studio mixer, instruments, effects, transport plus clip and scene launching right from Panorama P1, P4 or P6.

Building on Panorama's workflow concept developed first for Reason and Cubase, additional functionality has been added to take full advantage of the Bitwig Studio controller API. This includes the ability to browse the instrument and effects device libraries of patches by category or creator, right from Panorama.



A step sequencer has also been included using the 8 LED buttons to program any of the up to 32 steps in a sequence. Panorama creates the events directly in Bitwig Studio so they are instantly part of a song and ready for further manipulation.

Taking advantage of the pads on the Panorama P4 and P6, it's possible to trigger, create and record clips and scenes in absolute real-time. The Panorama display provides constant updates to show which clips are currently active, including the name of the clips available on the current track.

All things considered and also taking into account the compatibility of BitWig Studio with VST plug-ins, full navigation of all devices and their parameters, complete mixer control including motorized fader - the Panorama/Bitwig Studio combination may well be the most advanced hardware/software combination to date.

Further Information: www.nektartech.com