Musikmesse 2011: DJ Tech unveils 4Mix DJ Controller

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: DJ Tech is proud to present the 4Mix, a fully functional 4-deck MIDI controller with integrated soundcard.

With the increasing shift to 4-deck functionality in MIDI controllers, the 4Mix seeks to provide the basic functions at an affordable price.

The 4Mix features a full 4-channel mixer section complete with large, direct access to EQs and filters for each channel. Switching between decks A/B or C/D is easy as pressing the dedicated deck select buttons on the device. Track navigation is simple via the dedicated track select knob and the deck load buttons.

The 4Mix also features 2 high definition jog wheels, which provide pitch bend, scratch, and track search capabilities. The large, illuminated rubber pads provide quick and responsive tactile feedback for cue point juggling or engaging loops.

Finally, the 4Mix provides direct access to FX selection and parameters via illuminated buttons and large knobs. With direct access to these features, remixing on the fly has never been easier.

The 4Mix's integrated soundcard allows the user to output, clean, high quality sound directly to the club's PA system. There's no need for a separate external sound interface or multiple sets of RCA cables to hook up four separate channels to an external mixer. The 4Mix also features an integrated headphone jack for cueing tracks and also a microphone input for voice applications.

The 4Mix comes bundled with the popular Virtual DJ LE digital DJ software, but is also mappable and compatible with other popular digital DJ programs. Take a step into the 4-deck world of digital DJing with the DJ Tech 4Mix!

